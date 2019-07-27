|
Robert L. (Bob) Curtis, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, and formerly of Monroe and Sturgis, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 2nd at the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, MI.
Born April 3, 1937, in Sturgis, MI, Bob was the son of Lynn W. and Fern B. (Friend) Curtis. A graduate of the Sturgis High School class of 1955, Bob served as class president and thoroughly enjoyed attending class reunions. He was a member of the first graduating class of Monroe County Community College and in the first enrolling class of Siena Heights University at MCCC graduating in 1995.
Bob was of the "one-employer" generation and worked for Michigan Gas Utilities for 41 years before retiring in 2001. His only break in MGU employment was for military service in 1961 when he served in the Army.
A civic and fraternal-minded man, Mr. Curtis served his community through active involvement in Kiwanis, Monroe Lodge 1503, B.P.O.E, and as an airplane pilot served the board of Custer Airport. A 50+ year Master Mason of Monroe Lodge 27, F.&A.M., Bob was a Companion of River Raisin Chapter No. 22 Royal Arch Masons. Bob was also a member of Monroe Chapter 226 Order of the Eastern Star and actively supported the youth Masonic organizations of DeMolay and Rainbow. Advocacy of youth was evident in his support of Scouting and Camp Fire in Monroe. He was Scoutmaster of Troup #14 of the First Presbyterian Church at the time of the Troup's 50th Anniversary in 1976 receiving recognition from Michigander and Eagle Scout, President Gerald R. Ford. He was a past member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Smyrna, TN at the time of his passing.
Bob's favorite leisure activities included golf with close friends, Sundays at the Rod and Gun Club, working on the cabin "up north", and building things, including the family's first color television. He enjoyed supporting his children's activities, traveling to their events, and visiting them in Wyoming, Maryland, Missouri, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Grand Haven, MI.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Robert Forrest Curtis, and his wife of 44 years, "the Bride," Betty Lou Curtis. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sandra Kay Curtis of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Robert A. (Retha) Curtis of Clever, MO; daughter, Christine M. Curtis-Bradt of Antioch, TN; brother, Carl D. (Sharon) Curtis, of Brooklyn, MI; two granddaughters, Erin E. Haynes (Ben) of Canton, MI and Amelia M. Curtis of Republic, MO, and many extended family and friends in Michigan, Tennessee, and elsewhere.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation www.michiganmasonsfoundation.org or the Monroe County Community College Foundation www.monroeccc.edu/foundation.
Published in Monroe News on July 27, 2019