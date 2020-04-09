|
Robert Edward Mell, age 83, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born January 13, 1937, in Carleton from the union of Edward and Emma (Buckingham) Mell. He was one of seven children in the family. Bob went to Airport High School in Carleton and graduated in the class of 1955.
Bob was first and foremost a man of God. He was brought up in a Christian home as a Methodist. After moving to Monroe, he raised his children at First Baptist Church of Monroe where he was a very active member and church custodian.
He was a hard worker, always providing for his family. In Carleton, he was a volunteer fireman and worked for Gruber's grocery store for 14 years. He also drove a bread truck for Oven-Fresh Bakery for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Bob had a servant's heart, always the first to help others without any hesitation. He loved his family and loved to spoil his grand-kids.
His passions in life were traveling with his wife (Shirley) of 62 years. The two of them made it to 47 states, but Hawaii was his "paradise". He was a big sports fan, Michigan State Spartans being his favorite (Go Green!). In his early years, Bob enjoyed bowling and on any warm day you could find him on a golf course.
Bob made such a great impact on the lives of so many people. He will be greatly missed by all who love him.
Beloved husband of Shirley (Sype) Mell. Loving father of Gary (Vicki) Mell, Lori (Jack) Myers, Lisa Watters, and Amy (David) Durfee. Dearest grandfather of Brandi Mell, Eric (Kayti) Myers, Brenton Watters, Kaylee Watters, Danielle Durfee, Sam Durfee, and Drew Durfee. Great-grandfather of Kai Gutierrez. Also survived by two step granddaughters, five step great-grandchildren, and six step great-great- grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Edward and Emma Mell; brothers: Tom Mell, Don Mell, Dick Mell; one sister: Marilyn Yeary; and in-laws: Ray and Esther Sype and Larry Sype.
Due to the public health concerns, funeral arrangements for Bob are private with Kim and Cindy Semran officiating. Entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020