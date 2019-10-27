|
Robert E. Sovey
Oct. 7, 1935–Oct. 25, 2019
Robert "Bob" Edward Sovey was born in Monroe on October 7, 1935. He was one of four children born from the union of the late Peter and Hazel (Berry) Sovey.
Robert grew up in Estral Beach and helped his parents with the family business they started, the Estral Beach Hotel.
He attended Monroe Schools, graduating from Monroe High School with the Class of 1955.
Robert married the love of his life the former, Helen Bogdanski, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on November 24, 1959.
He supported his family with employment at the Wayne County Treasurer's Office for seven years prior to taking a position with General Motors Company. Robert would spend the next thirty years as a machine repairman for the Chevrolet Gear and Axle plant in Hamtramck.
He loved listening to music enjoying the classics on vinyl. Robert spent a great deal of time tinkering in his shed known as the cottage. He liked to watch golf and football and was a big Tom Brady fan. Robert also enjoyed hunting Up North and fishing, taking yearly trips to Key West, Florida. He looked forward to weekly Euchre with a nephew and some buddies.
Robert "Bob" Edward Sovey, age 84, of Newport passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a son: Mark J. Sovey in 1977; brother: Elwood Sovey; sister: Phyllis Sovey; son-in-law: Andrew Meyer in 2011, and grandson: Christopher Morin in 2007.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Helen of Newport; son: Robert P. Sovey of Newport; daughter: Denise Sovey-Meyer of Newport; Rosemary Muir, whom he thought of as a daughter; sister: Jean Rose Gearhart of Monroe; four grandchildren: Erika Sovey, Chase Sovey, Mason Sovey, and Kymberlee Flores; great-grandson: Tomas Hackett; nine nieces and nephews: Jimmy Sovey, Ron Gearhart, Mike Zylla, Cynthia Zylla, Sharon Lemasters, Greg Zylla, Alan Zylla, Carol Stempien, and James Bogan, who was also his Godson; and numerous great nieces and nephews, including another Godson: Ron Gearhart Jr.
Friends may gather from 2:00 pm-8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. He will lie in state from 10:00 am until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road, Newport. Father Henry Rebello will officiate.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019