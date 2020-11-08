1/1
Robert E Vanisacker Sr.
1955 - 2020
Robert E. Vanisacker, Sr., age 65, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.
Bob was born February 10, 1955 in Monroe, he was the son of Richard J. and Belma Frances (Finney) Vanisacker. He was a 1973 graduate of Monroe High School.
He was employed by the Monroe County Road Commission until his retirement.
Bob love to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
He is survived by his son, Robert E. (Katie) Vanisacker of Durant, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Drew and Brooklyn; a brother, Richard (Kay) Vanisacker of Monroe and a sister, Alice Rothenberger of Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Osborne.
In accordance with Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
