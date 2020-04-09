Monroe News Obituaries
|
Bacarella Funeral Home
Robert Earl Adkins


1941 - 2020
Robert Earl Adkins Obituary
Robert Earl Adkins, 78 years, a resident of Monroe, Michigan since 1980, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born May 15, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, Robert was the son of the late Helen Brown.

He married the former Carole Eve Geenwood in Allen Park, Michigan. He then married his second wife Patsy. Sadly, both preceded him in death.

Robert worked as an electric tool repairman for Black and Decker for many years, from which he retired.

Robert enjoyed going to church, fishing, canoeing, and even up to his last days he was telling jokes to make people laugh. Robert had many friends, lived his best life, was a very giving person and helped others whenever he was able. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with family.

Robert is survived by his loving son; Robert J. Adkins of South Haven, MI, eight cherished grandchildren and four treasured great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wives, Robert was preceded in death by his son; Robert David Adkins, and two siblings, Ray and Barb.

Robert's wishes were to be cremated and no visitation or services will be held. The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 is assisting his family with arrangements.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020
