Robert William Friedrich, 84, of Petersburg, MI, died Friday May 24, 2019, in Vibrant Life, Temperance, MI, under the care of Great Lakes Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state on Wednesday May 29, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM, at Light of Christ Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield, MI. Fr. Jeffrey Poll will officiate. Burial will be in Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.
Born January 5, 1935, in Riga, MI. Robert was the son of Edward and Louise (Libstorff) Friedrich. He graduated from Summerfield High School, Petersburg, MI. He was a farmer all of his life and also worked at Tecumseh Products for 25 years. He loved going to wild game dinners and fishing.
Survivors include: sons, Larry Friedrich, Joseph (Tina) Friedrich, Bruce Friedrich; a daughter, Bonnie (Keith) Diesing; a brother, Arthur (Katherine) Libstorff; sisters, Pauline (Lavern) Schlump, JoAnn (Larry) Sisty; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Douglas Friedrich, a daughter, Karen Smith and 4 brothers.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Friedrich can be made to the family.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2019