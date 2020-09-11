1/1
Robert George Badgley
1942 - 2020
Robert George Badgley, age 78, of Carleton, was born in Dearborn, MI on August 7, 1942, and died September 6, 2020.
Beloved husband of 50 years of Linda Badgley, Loving father of Jennifer Lynn Dominissini, Glen Badgley and Sarah Badgley. He is also survived by his sisters Bernice Engel.
He is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Badgley; his brothers, Don Badgley and Glen Badgley; and his sisters, Dorothy Lucille Badgley and Hazel Mae Badgley-Baggett.
In high school, he worked many hours in a drug store. George retired from Ford Motor Company as a Die Maker, he had almost 40 years with the company. He then had time to join many organizations. He joined Floral City A's, Cadillac Car Club, Exeter Historical Society, became a Master Gardener and Southwest Tractor and Engines Association.
Service is Tuesday, 10:00 a.m,. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
15
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
