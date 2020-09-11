Robert George Badgley, age 78, of Carleton, was born in Dearborn, MI on August 7, 1942, and died September 6, 2020.
Beloved husband of 50 years of Linda Badgley, Loving father of Jennifer Lynn Dominissini, Glen Badgley and Sarah Badgley. He is also survived by his sisters Bernice Engel.
He is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Badgley; his brothers, Don Badgley and Glen Badgley; and his sisters, Dorothy Lucille Badgley and Hazel Mae Badgley-Baggett.
In high school, he worked many hours in a drug store. George retired from Ford Motor Company as a Die Maker, he had almost 40 years with the company. He then had time to join many organizations. He joined Floral City A's, Cadillac Car Club, Exeter Historical Society, became a Master Gardener and Southwest Tractor and Engines Association.
Service is Tuesday, 10:00 a.m,. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.