Robert "Bob" Guthrie, 87, of Bradford, PA, passed away, May 15, 2019 at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 23, 1931, in Brave, he was a son of the late Robert and Margaret (Gump) Guthrie.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
On June 6, 1957, in the Saint Francis Church, he married Marjorie (Gleason) Guthrie, who survives.
Bob was a Business Agent for Teamsters Union Local 963 until his retirement in 1988.
Surviving is his wife Marjorie of 61 years, are three children including, Linda (Chris) Worley, of Monroe, MI, nine grandchildren, including Chris (Colleen) Worley, of Rascommon, MI, Captain Brian (Tanaz) Worley, USMC, of Sevirn, MD, Kevin (Kathrin) Worley, of Chesterfield, MO, ten great grandchildren, including, Christopher and Curtis Worley.
Published in Monroe News on May 18, 2019