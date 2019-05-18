Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church

Robert Guthrie


Robert Guthrie Obituary
Robert "Bob" Guthrie, 87, of Bradford, PA, passed away, May 15, 2019 at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 23, 1931, in Brave, he was a son of the late Robert and Margaret (Gump) Guthrie.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
On June 6, 1957, in the Saint Francis Church, he married Marjorie (Gleason) Guthrie, who survives.
Bob was a Business Agent for Teamsters Union Local 963 until his retirement in 1988.
Surviving is his wife Marjorie of 61 years, are three children including, Linda (Chris) Worley, of Monroe, MI, nine grandchildren, including Chris (Colleen) Worley, of Rascommon, MI, Captain Brian (Tanaz) Worley, USMC, of Sevirn, MD, Kevin (Kathrin) Worley, of Chesterfield, MO, ten great grandchildren, including, Christopher and Curtis Worley.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in Monroe News on May 18, 2019
