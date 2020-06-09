Robert "Bob" Joseph Lamour, age 88, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his home.
Born Joseph Edward Julien Robert Lamour on March 19, 1932, in Monroe, he was one of three children from the union of Julien and Beatrice (Flory) Lamour. Bob went to and graduated from Monroe Catholic Central in 1950.
Later on, he met the love of his life: Ann Theresa Burger. They were married on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. In 2005, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They raised a family of six children and spent over 52 wonderful years together before Ann's passing in 2007.
For 70 plus years, Bob was dedicated to his family business, Lamour Printing Company, established in 1919 by his father Julien. Bob's sons, Joseph and Brian, continue to run the local business.
Bob was a life member of St. Mary Church, Monroe where he served as Eucharistic Minister and sang in the Men's Choir. He also served on the St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC) Alumni Board. Bob was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #1266 for over 68 years. Joining in April of 1952, Bob was active until his passing. Bob was involved with the Goodfellows Club, the 4th degree, and proudly served twice as Grand Knight, 1973 to 1975.
Bob was a great fan of his children's and grandchildren's sports, dance, and musical events. He loved to travel with family and friends. Visits to Northern Michigan and fishing at his sister's cottage were favorite destinations. Bob was a legendary member of the Monroe Muskrats softball team, hitting two inside the park home runs at age 52. While attending Monroe Catholic Central, he was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
Beloved father of Anita (Reid Schornack) Lamour of South Lyon, Joseph (Cindy) Lamour of Monroe, Jean (Rick) Kull of Monroe, Mary (Peter) Muhlbach of Tucson, AZ, Paul (Jill) Lamour of Aviano, Italy, and Brian (Tamiko) Lamour of Monroe. Loving grandfather of 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in the death by his wife: Ann Lamour, parents: Julien and Beatrice Lamour, and siblings: John Lamour and Marie Orastian.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation held at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Bob will lie instate at 10 AM with a Funeral Mass starting at 11 AM with Fr. David Burgard officiating. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Bob are suggested towards St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC) or the Knights of Columbus Council #1266 of Monroe.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born Joseph Edward Julien Robert Lamour on March 19, 1932, in Monroe, he was one of three children from the union of Julien and Beatrice (Flory) Lamour. Bob went to and graduated from Monroe Catholic Central in 1950.
Later on, he met the love of his life: Ann Theresa Burger. They were married on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. In 2005, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They raised a family of six children and spent over 52 wonderful years together before Ann's passing in 2007.
For 70 plus years, Bob was dedicated to his family business, Lamour Printing Company, established in 1919 by his father Julien. Bob's sons, Joseph and Brian, continue to run the local business.
Bob was a life member of St. Mary Church, Monroe where he served as Eucharistic Minister and sang in the Men's Choir. He also served on the St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC) Alumni Board. Bob was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #1266 for over 68 years. Joining in April of 1952, Bob was active until his passing. Bob was involved with the Goodfellows Club, the 4th degree, and proudly served twice as Grand Knight, 1973 to 1975.
Bob was a great fan of his children's and grandchildren's sports, dance, and musical events. He loved to travel with family and friends. Visits to Northern Michigan and fishing at his sister's cottage were favorite destinations. Bob was a legendary member of the Monroe Muskrats softball team, hitting two inside the park home runs at age 52. While attending Monroe Catholic Central, he was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
Beloved father of Anita (Reid Schornack) Lamour of South Lyon, Joseph (Cindy) Lamour of Monroe, Jean (Rick) Kull of Monroe, Mary (Peter) Muhlbach of Tucson, AZ, Paul (Jill) Lamour of Aviano, Italy, and Brian (Tamiko) Lamour of Monroe. Loving grandfather of 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in the death by his wife: Ann Lamour, parents: Julien and Beatrice Lamour, and siblings: John Lamour and Marie Orastian.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation held at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Bob will lie instate at 10 AM with a Funeral Mass starting at 11 AM with Fr. David Burgard officiating. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of Bob are suggested towards St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC) or the Knights of Columbus Council #1266 of Monroe.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 9, 2020.