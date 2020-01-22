|
|
Robert "Bob" Joseph Brossia, 71, of Shelby Township, Michigan, died Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, in his residence. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home in Ida, Michigan, on Friday Jan. 24, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. He will lie-in-state on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida where luncheon will be provided after the burial. Pastor Ted Kerr III and Retired Pastor Bart Beebe will co-officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, Michigan.
Born Jan. 30, 1948, in Monroe, Michigan, Bob was the much-welcomed, later-in-life son of Joseph and Hazel (Zorn) Brossia. He was a 1966 Morenci High School Graduate, later earning his dual Associates from Monroe County Community College, in Automotive Technology and Automotive Electronics and a Bachelor's Degree in Management of Human Resources from Spring Arbor University. He married his wife of 37 years, Shirley Renner, on June 10, 1983, in Wayne, Michigan, after meeting while both serving in the Michigan National Guard. Bob served his country honorably for 29 years in the U.S. Army on active duty, in the National Guard, and retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Reserves. He was dual careered retiring from Consumer Energy in 2009 after 38 years where he held many positions from a pump operator at the J. R. Whiting Plant in Monroe to retiring as a human resources director. Bob was a life-long avid marksman and an active member of the Detroit Sportsmen's Congress for 22 years in Shelby Township and a member of the Monroe Rifle and Pistol Club for more than 45 years. After retiring, he had the fun part-time job of driving General Motors show cars for Global Logistics Services. Bob loved every minute of life and filled it with laughter and doing the things he loved, including cowboy action shooting and high power rifle competitions, socializing, bartending at his and Shirley's home on "Lake Bob," spending time with his children and grandchildren and his endless amount of friends. Bob was an officer and a gentleman. He was a person who always kept his word, and the type of man who didn't judge others, easily making friends with just about anyone he met. He was also a family man who delighted in playing with his grandchildren on the lake every summer. He will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children, Jeff (Denise) Brossia, Jeremy (Cindy) Brossia, Aaron (Krystal) Maxwell, Sarah (Darren McDowell) Maxwell and grandchildren, Morgan, Aariel, Kade, Devin, Alex, Andy, Andrial and Keaton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amy Brossia, and sisters, Hazel Shields and Joann Mathis.
Memorial contributions for Bob can be made to The Detroit Sportsmen's Congress, Shelby Twp, MI.
