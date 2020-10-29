1/1
Robert Kenneth Fowler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kenneth Fowler, age 94, of Ottawa Lake, MI, was born August 7, 1926, to Marie (Zumbrunn) Fowler and Clayton George Fowler in Sylvania, Ohio.
He graduated from Burnham High School, attended the University of Toledo, and he proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy on the USS Topeka in 1945. After the war he started a career in the automobile industry working for Caroll Motor Sales and then onto George Ballas Buick as General Manager, until his retirement in 2002. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served many years as an usher. He was also a long-term volunteer at Flower Hospital and St Anne Mercy Hospital and a religious blood donor. He was an avid handyman, tinkerer, golfer, bridge player and a lover of cars. He also enjoyed travel, gardening, and birds.
He was preceded in death by both parents and brother Richard Fowler.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marion Francis (Majchszak) Fowler; daughters, Martha (William) Ahleman, Ottawa Lake, MI, Anne (Thomas) Scott, Monroe, MI; sons, Peter (John Nowland) Fowler, Hot Springs, VA, Stephen (Denise) Fowler, Gaylord, MI; grandchildren, Jason (Ramona) Ahleman, Cleveland, TN, Megan (Kelli Burkinshaw) Ahleman, Portland, OR, Lucas Fowler, Gaylord, MI, Jessica Fowler, Hudson, MI, Kalynn (Kevin) Plastino, Alanson, MI, Mackenzie Fowler, Gaylord, MI, and Zachary Fowler, Gaylord MI; 5 great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, OH, Saturday October 31, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Private inurnment at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 28, 2020
What a wonderful man . Sorry Annne
David Scott
Family
October 27, 2020
To the Fowler family ~ our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sharon Schaffer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved