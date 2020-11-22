Robert L. Polk was born on February 12, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. He was one of five children born from the union of Llewellyn and Margaret (Bresenski) Polk. In 1963, Robert married the love of his life, the former Lorene Johnson. The couple would be blessed with three children.
Robert wore many hats, he owned his own business, Bob Polk Builders. He assumed a seat as Past President of the Home Builder's Association. His favorite "job" was teaching the kids at Monroe High School to design and build homes. He was one of the founding members of Triumph Academy, a free public charter school in Monroe. He currently sits on the Triumph School Board and formerly held a seat on the Monroe Drain Commission as well as the Frenchtown Zoning Board of Appeals. He also had a great deal of interest in helping with Habitat for Humanity with building homes for their organization.
When Robert was not volunteering his time to help others, he enjoyed watching Fox News Channel and catching a show or two of Judge Jeanine.
Robert L. Polk, age 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at 12:22 p.m.
In addition to his passing, he is preceded by his wife of 24 years, Lorene (Johnson) Polk; and both his parents.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: Karen (Eric) Sell, Kristine Heffron and Robert J. Polk; siblings: Marianne Gentile, Rita Sanders, Kathleen Stutsman and Edward Polk; four grandchildren: Brandon Ridner, Kira (Ridner) Jones, Alex Polk, and Jake Heffron and three great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to host a Celebration of Life for Robert in the Spring. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 was entrusted with his care. Online guests wishing to leave words of comfort and inspiration or to share a photo may visit www.merklefs.com.