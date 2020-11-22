1/1
Robert L. Polk
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Polk was born on February 12, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. He was one of five children born from the union of Llewellyn and Margaret (Bresenski) Polk. In 1963, Robert married the love of his life, the former Lorene Johnson. The couple would be blessed with three children.
Robert wore many hats, he owned his own business, Bob Polk Builders. He assumed a seat as Past President of the Home Builder's Association. His favorite "job" was teaching the kids at Monroe High School to design and build homes. He was one of the founding members of Triumph Academy, a free public charter school in Monroe. He currently sits on the Triumph School Board and formerly held a seat on the Monroe Drain Commission as well as the Frenchtown Zoning Board of Appeals. He also had a great deal of interest in helping with Habitat for Humanity with building homes for their organization.
When Robert was not volunteering his time to help others, he enjoyed watching Fox News Channel and catching a show or two of Judge Jeanine.
Robert L. Polk, age 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at 12:22 p.m.
In addition to his passing, he is preceded by his wife of 24 years, Lorene (Johnson) Polk; and both his parents.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: Karen (Eric) Sell, Kristine Heffron and Robert J. Polk; siblings: Marianne Gentile, Rita Sanders, Kathleen Stutsman and Edward Polk; four grandchildren: Brandon Ridner, Kira (Ridner) Jones, Alex Polk, and Jake Heffron and three great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to host a Celebration of Life for Robert in the Spring. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 was entrusted with his care. Online guests wishing to leave words of comfort and inspiration or to share a photo may visit www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Bob was a sweet and very kind man. Every time he came in the Center, he would Greet you with a smile and kind words.
He will truly be missed.
You have my deepest sympathy.
Love, Hugs and Prayers for his family.
Nancy Jones
Nancy Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved