Robert Lee Klatt was born in Monroe on July 31, 1941. He was one of nine children born from the union of the late Otto L. Klatt and the late Elsie (Heiden) Klatt. Robert attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army serving his country honorably during a four-year enlistment.
After his discharge, Robert would take employment with the Ford Motor Company. He worked as an Inspector for eight years. After being laid off from Ford, Robert took a position with the Laborers Local. He spent many years as a Foreman, and five years of his career were spent on the Alaskan pipeline. He would retire in 2004.
Robert was a beloved brother and uncle. Each day he would visit his brother, Richard, to catch up and bring the newspaper. Being proud of his military service, Robert, was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and had volunteered in many capacities on miscellaneous tasks. He had also was a Past Trustee and President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Robert looked forward to his hunting excursions with buddies. He was kindhearted and generous. He enjoyed doing for others. An avid Detroit Tiger fan, Robert, yearly made the journey to Florida to catch spring training games. He also held season tickets to home games. Although, Robert stayed quite busy with his activities, his family considered him a homebody, since he was just as happy to be hanging out there.
Robert Lee Klatt, age 78, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. He had been in declining health.
In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by two sisters: Linda Huzarski and Norma Wood; and four brothers: Ervin Klatt, Donald Klatt, Harold Klatt, and Kenneth Klatt.
To cherish his memory he leaves a sister: Marilyn Allred of Portage, Indiana; a brother: Richard Klatt of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend Darlene.
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A public graveside service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan 48442 with full military honors. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2020