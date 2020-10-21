Robert Lee Langford was born on April 25, 1939, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was one of four children born from the union of the late Virgil and Macie (Reed) Langford. As a young child, Robert and his family moved from Middlesboro and came to Michigan. They would make Monroe their home, where he would later attend Monroe High School.
Robert married the love of his life, the former Blauma Minton, on July 3, 1957, in Middlesboro. They would be blessed with their two children: son, Rick and daughter, Sebrina. Robert provided for his family by being self-employed as the owner of a stamping plant. Unfortunately, due to poor health he took a medical retirement at the age of 50.
Robert was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, especially for deer and also loved fishing Lake Erie for walleye and perch. With his love for the outdoor sports, it is no surprise that he found enjoyment working in the yard. Most importantly, he cherished his time that he spent with his family, especially looking forward to those "back home" Tennessee trips. Robert was a devout Christian through the years he attended worship at the North Monroe Street Church of God, Mountain Assembly and Monroe Full Gospel.
Robert Lee Langford, age 81, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Birchwood Manor in Ann Arbor.
In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by his loving spouse of fifty-four years, Blauma; sister, Wilma Teague; brother, Bernard Langford; and son-in-law, Michael Gozdor on August 18, 2020.
To cherish his memory, Robert leaves two children, Rick (Pam) Langford of Monroe and Sebrina Gail Gozdor of Dundee; a sister, Maxine (Jerry) Ferguson of Woodhaven; four grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Langford, Matthew (Harmony) Langford, Ashley (Robert) Brady, and Kayla (Cody) Roggero; six great-grandchildren, Hailey Langford, Gavin Langford, Paige Langford, Meila Langford, Aubrey Brady and Charlie Roggero; and several nieces and nephews.
"Meet you at the Penny Bridge!"
Private graveside services have been held with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arbor Hospice or Birchwood Manor, 2016 Camelot, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.