Robert (Bob) Reynolds, a resident of Lenoir, NC since 1989, passed September 30, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 21, 1942 to Wilbur (Si) and Ella Mary (Steele) Reynolds. He grew up in South Rockwood, MI and graduated in 1961 from Airport High School in Carleton, MI. He was also a 1989 Cabinetmaking/Millwork graduate from the State Technical Institute in Plainfield, MI.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife and love of his life of 56 years, Carol Ann (Gekle) Reynolds, five children Troy (Donna) Reynolds of Grand Junction, CO; Kimberley Fuhrmann of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Valerie (Duane) Wright of Lenoir, NC; Carrie (David) Bassett of Auburn, IN; Scott Reynolds of Westernport, MD and 'adopted' children Karen (David) Chiasson of Sidney, OH. Bob was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, Erin, Courtney, Graham, Uriah, Ben, Tawney, Caitlin, Alyssa, Luke, Jasper, and Ethan. In addition, Bob also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ellen (Mike) Passerman; three step-sisters, Brenda Bleyaert, Vivian Pluff, and Faye Lowe; one step-brother, Harry Branham and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jean Ann Branham; two brothers, Ron and Stanley Reynolds; one step-sister, Margaret Baltzer and two step-brothers, George and Danny Branham.
In addition to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Bob was a highly respected Boy Scout Master, an owner and operator of a Sunoco Gas Station in Carleton, MI, a dedicated and valued employee of several industrial manufacturing plants in Michigan, and retiree from Kincaid Furniture in Lenoir, NC. Bob was well known for his quick-witted humor, generosity, humbleness and tender heart. Bob always put others first. He loved playing cards and traveling the backroads with his beloved wife and family. Bob also enjoyed spending many hours in his woodshop making beautiful furniture and wood crafts for family and friends.
Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and everyone who was fortunate to know him. All were blessed to know and love this special man from whom so much was learned. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made in honor of Bob's wishes.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019