|
|
Robert Nelson Armstrong Jr., 85, of Milan, Michigan, passed away on November 28, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 3, 1934, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Robert and Electa (Youngs) Armstrong. On October 3, 1954, he married Carol Burgar in Whittaker, Michigan.
Robert worked for Detroit Edison for 41 years. He was a loyal and dedicated worker. Family was his passion. Bob and Carol loved spending time with all their children and grandchildren, hearing about their many achievements, and watching their activities. Bob came to know our Lord Jesus as his Savior later in life and continued to walk with Him, until he saw Him face to face.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol, his 4 children: Greg (Lisa) Armstrong, Cheryl (Ingo) Koenig, Linda (Gary) Heath, Beth (Alan) Mathoslah, grandchildren: Shanna, Jonathon (Rachel), Sarah (Andrew), Ashlyn (Jacob), Laura (Drew), Brittany, Jordan, and Zachery and his great grandson Heath; along with his sister Viola Crawford, sister-in-law Joyce Armstrong, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene, Dale, Evelyn, Esther, and a grandson, Logan Alan.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Milan Baptist Church where he will lie in state beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Milan Baptist Church or Elara Caring. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2019