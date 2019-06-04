|
Robert E.Lee Richardson, age 84, of Ash Twp. died June 1, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Jean Richardson. Loving brother of Roger (Judy) Richardson, Arvin (Marty) Richardson, Janet Richardson (Ron) Reininger and brother-in-law of Tess Richardson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mae Richardson and his brother Allan Richardson.
Bob was a member of St. Roch's Catholic Church in Flat Rock and a former member of St. Patrick's Church in Carleton, for 45 years. He was an usher and instrumental in outfitting jackets for the ushers. He was also member of the men's club and planned activities for the sports program. He served as Council President. Bob also worked the Fish Fries, Roast Beef Dinners and the Festivals. He served with the Army National Guard for 8 years. Bob made music with his brothers known as the Bob-Katz. He was an avid hunter, bowler and golfer.
He loved to work the land. He grew up working on his grandparent's farm Alec and Blanche Kreyger of New Boston and loved going to farmers' markets with them and his Uncle Marv.
Visitation is Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., 783-2646. Service is Thursday, In-State, 10:30 a.m. Mass, 11 a.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 4, 2019