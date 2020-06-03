Robert Russell Ellis, 60 years, of Monroe, MI, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a short illness.
Born August 7, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, Rob was the son of H. Russell and Joanne (Gross) Ellis. He was a graduate of Summerfield High School, Petersburg, MI, where he played varsity sports. He attended classes at Monroe County Community College and started his work career at Strand Corp., Petersburg where he became a foreman of the pipe department. He worked most of his career at the Ford Motor Company as a journeyman pipefitter.
Rob married Jackie Bartic on Nov. 25, 1989, in Oregon, Ohio. As a young adult, he enjoyed boating and waterskiing and played on several baseball, softball, and basketball leagues. Rob also enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved home improvements and landscaping his home.
In addition to his wife, Jackie, Rob is survived by his mother, Joanne Ellis of Petersburg, MI; sister, Amy (Larry) Wagenknecht of Haslett, MI; brothers, Randy (Candy) Ellis of Dundee, and Jeff (Linda) Ellis of Sylvania; and 15 nieces/nephews and 10 great-nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Russell Ellis Jr. and nephew, Jason Wagenknecht.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to: Jason Charles Wagenknecht Spartan Cornerstone Scholarship Fund (givingto.msu.edu/gift) or Friends of the Youth Center, 3600 South Custer, Monroe, MI 48161.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 3, 2020.