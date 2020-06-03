Robert Russell Ellis
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Russell Ellis, 60 years, of Monroe, MI, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a short illness.
Born August 7, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, Rob was the son of H. Russell and Joanne (Gross) Ellis. He was a graduate of Summerfield High School, Petersburg, MI, where he played varsity sports. He attended classes at Monroe County Community College and started his work career at Strand Corp., Petersburg where he became a foreman of the pipe department. He worked most of his career at the Ford Motor Company as a journeyman pipefitter.
Rob married Jackie Bartic on Nov. 25, 1989, in Oregon, Ohio. As a young adult, he enjoyed boating and waterskiing and played on several baseball, softball, and basketball leagues. Rob also enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved home improvements and landscaping his home.
In addition to his wife, Jackie, Rob is survived by his mother, Joanne Ellis of Petersburg, MI; sister, Amy (Larry) Wagenknecht of Haslett, MI; brothers, Randy (Candy) Ellis of Dundee, and Jeff (Linda) Ellis of Sylvania; and 15 nieces/nephews and 10 great-nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Russell Ellis Jr. and nephew, Jason Wagenknecht.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to: Jason Charles Wagenknecht Spartan Cornerstone Scholarship Fund (givingto.msu.edu/gift) or Friends of the Youth Center, 3600 South Custer, Monroe, MI 48161.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved