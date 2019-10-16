|
Robert Samuel Johnson was born on August 20, 1948, in Monroe. He was the son of the late Robert M. and Sophie (Makara) Johnson. Robert was a 1966 graduate of Monroe High School, and later attended the welding program at Monroe County Community College. Robert honorably served in the army in Germany during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970.
He married the love of his life, the former, Valerie Shertzer on April 9, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Monroe. Robert was employed by the Ford Motor Company for more than thirty-one years. Although, he started his career on the line he would retire after working ten years at Ford in ergonomics. Following his retirement, Robert would spend several years at Cooks Sportland working in the gun department. Being a firrearm expert and having testified on several occasions in court, Bob truly loved this position. He was a member of East Rockwood Gun Club.
A man of strong Chrisitan faith, Bob served as a Deacon at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church for many years. The past year and a half he had been a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida.
Bob loved the outdoors and often rode his Harley and Indian motorcylces. He was known as Stretch to the members of the Patriot Guard with whom he proudly honored fellow veterans.
Bob, age 71, of Carleton passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a special aunt and uncle who helped raise him: Charlie and Augusta Johnson; and a step-sister: Mary Rice.
To cherish is memory, he leaves his wife of forty-nine years: Valerie; step-sister: Shirley Bronson (Jim) of Chicago; brother: Dennis James Johnson (Jan Hatcher) and David Johnson both of Monroe; sister: Sophie (Chuck) McKinzie of Monroe; sisters-in-law: Chere (Mark) Perhatch of Monroe, Kim (Eric) Miller of Hermansville, Michigan, Kay (Ric) Gelvin of Newport; a special aunt: Joanne Kinsley; numerous nieces and nephews; and Scout his four legged companion.
He will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Avenue, Ida, Michigan 48140 with Reverend Tedd Kerr officiating. Private burial will take place at Gethsemane Cemetery with procession escorted by the Patriot Guard. Graveside services under the auspices of Monroe VFW Post 1138. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Promedica Hospice or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019