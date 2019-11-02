Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Petersburg VFW Hall
Petersburg, MI
View Map

Robert Vincent "Pete" Stevens


1955 - 2019
Robert Vincent "Pete" Stevens Obituary
Robert "Pete" Vincent Stevens, 64 yrs, of Deerfield, MI, died Thursday October 31, 2019, in Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday November 3, 2019, at 2 PM at the Petersburg VFW Hall, Petersburg, MI.

Born April 3, 1955, in Toledo, OH. Pete was the son of Harold Stevens and mothers, Lillian Peth and Janet Payne. He attended Summerfield High School and later graduated from Trade School in Grand Rapids, MI. Pete married Isabella "Izzy" Uranga-Aguirre on May 31, 1984, in Adrian, MI. He was a Pipefitter for Strain in Petersburg, MI, for 10 yrs retiring in 1979. He was previously a roofer and a jack of all trades. Pete loved to play guitar, sky-dive, play chess, hitchhike when younger, woodwork, garden, build and disassemble things, dabble with electronics and was "Wild and Free".

Survivors include: his wife Izzy; children, Daniel Stevens and Jennifer (Joey Couturier) Stevens; siblings, Harold Stevens, Ralph Roses, Vickie Ruiz, Sheryl (Dale) Latour, Jeannine Payne, Jeanette Fowler and grandchildren, Isabella and Corz. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul and Jaylene.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Family.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 2, 2019
