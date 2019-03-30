Robert W. "Bobby" LaDuke, 56 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Born February 5, 1963, in Monroe, Bobby was the son of the late Joseph A. and Joann B. (Poupard) LaDuke. Bobby was a 1981 graduate of Monroe High School.

Bobby worked in construction for several years for various companies in the Monroe area until he became disabled. He was an excellent pool player and won numerous trophies, both personally and in various pool leagues. Besides playing pool, Bobby enjoyed playing Keno, watching all types of sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, The Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines Football. A kind hearted man, he loved animals, especially his dog, and time spent with family.

Bobby is survived by three siblings; Gary J. LaDuke of Monroe, Donald E. LaDuke of Monroe and Denise R. LaDuke of Marina Del Ray, CA, and four nieces; Tiffanie, Brittanie, Melissa and Brieanna.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a sister in law; Tammy LaDuke.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-7 pm in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, where funeral services celebrating his life will on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Published in Monroe News on Mar. 30, 2019