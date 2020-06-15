"Bob" Robert William Prucka, 74, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 pm with his loving wife, Marilyn, at his side. He had been battling Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body Dementia since 2016.
Bob was born December 24, 1945 in Monroe to Lawrence J. and Marie E. (Busenbark) Prucka. He was raised on their family farm in Newport, MI.
He married the love of his life Marilyn M. Schmitz on August 7, 1970. In almost 50 years of marriage together they raised 3 sons, welcomed 3 beautiful daughters-in-law and enjoyed, with great pride and joy, their 6 grandchildren.
Bob worked all his life until retiring at age 70 in 2016. Starting at age 10, he worked on his family farm and also for other local farmers. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1964 he became a tool and die maker and in 1966 he began working for Ford Motor Company.
In 1976 Bob graduated from Lawrence Technological University with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management. His career trajectory eventually resulted in being responsible for building and managing Ford's Wayne Stamping Plant.
In 1992 an opportunity came up to work for Midway Products Group Inc. as Director of Manufacturing. In Bob's tenure at Midway he helped expand the company by overseeing the building of plants and plant expansions in Ohio and Indiana. He led the company into the era of transfer presses and major assemblies. He especially took great pride in using robotics.
The best assets he acquired through his career was a deep respect by many for his tireless work ethic and a series of longtime friendships.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved cooking and planning for tailgating and attending NASCAR events, and following the University of Michigan and Clemson University activities and sports.
With a longtime love of working the land, he took great pride in being the family and neighborhood fall pumpkin and garden goods supplier. Aside from his 3 sons, he especially loved being a Grandpa.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Sam. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his sons Michael (Leah) Prucka of Ann Arbor, MI; William (Sandra) Prucka of Zionsville, IN; Robert G. (Tammy) Prucka of Greenville, SC. Grandchildren: Adam, Evelyn, Maxwell, Marlowe, Olive and Robert. He is also survived by his siblings Paul (Rosanne) Prucka, Linda Bagnall, Larry (Valerie) Prucka, and Carolyn Lambrix.
The family wants to acknowledge the efforts of Bob's doctors at UofM geriatrics, Open Arms Hospice of Novi and Courtyard Manor of Farmington Assisted Living and Memory Care, Farmington Hills and Visiting Angels of Monroe. This journey was not done alone.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Michigan Rinne Lewy Body Dementia Initiative https://alzheimers.med.umich.edu/lbd/ or a charity of choice.
Friday, June 19 at 10 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe, Bob's cremains will lie in state until the funeral mass at 11am. Immediately following the mass, burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Monroe. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it's safer for a large gathering.
Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe is handling the arrangements.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Bob was born December 24, 1945 in Monroe to Lawrence J. and Marie E. (Busenbark) Prucka. He was raised on their family farm in Newport, MI.
He married the love of his life Marilyn M. Schmitz on August 7, 1970. In almost 50 years of marriage together they raised 3 sons, welcomed 3 beautiful daughters-in-law and enjoyed, with great pride and joy, their 6 grandchildren.
Bob worked all his life until retiring at age 70 in 2016. Starting at age 10, he worked on his family farm and also for other local farmers. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1964 he became a tool and die maker and in 1966 he began working for Ford Motor Company.
In 1976 Bob graduated from Lawrence Technological University with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management. His career trajectory eventually resulted in being responsible for building and managing Ford's Wayne Stamping Plant.
In 1992 an opportunity came up to work for Midway Products Group Inc. as Director of Manufacturing. In Bob's tenure at Midway he helped expand the company by overseeing the building of plants and plant expansions in Ohio and Indiana. He led the company into the era of transfer presses and major assemblies. He especially took great pride in using robotics.
The best assets he acquired through his career was a deep respect by many for his tireless work ethic and a series of longtime friendships.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved cooking and planning for tailgating and attending NASCAR events, and following the University of Michigan and Clemson University activities and sports.
With a longtime love of working the land, he took great pride in being the family and neighborhood fall pumpkin and garden goods supplier. Aside from his 3 sons, he especially loved being a Grandpa.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Sam. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his sons Michael (Leah) Prucka of Ann Arbor, MI; William (Sandra) Prucka of Zionsville, IN; Robert G. (Tammy) Prucka of Greenville, SC. Grandchildren: Adam, Evelyn, Maxwell, Marlowe, Olive and Robert. He is also survived by his siblings Paul (Rosanne) Prucka, Linda Bagnall, Larry (Valerie) Prucka, and Carolyn Lambrix.
The family wants to acknowledge the efforts of Bob's doctors at UofM geriatrics, Open Arms Hospice of Novi and Courtyard Manor of Farmington Assisted Living and Memory Care, Farmington Hills and Visiting Angels of Monroe. This journey was not done alone.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Michigan Rinne Lewy Body Dementia Initiative https://alzheimers.med.umich.edu/lbd/ or a charity of choice.
Friday, June 19 at 10 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe, Bob's cremains will lie in state until the funeral mass at 11am. Immediately following the mass, burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Monroe. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date when it's safer for a large gathering.
Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe is handling the arrangements.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.