Robert W. Stephenson, age 87, of Monroe, died at 9:24 p.m. Monday, Mar. 18th in his home.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 10 a.m. Rev. Dr. Tracy Huffman, pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Born May 8, 1931, in St. Louis, Michigan, Robert was the son of the late Robert and Bernice (Holton) Stephenson. He graduated from St. Louis High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952 until being honorably discharged on 1956. On July 2, 1954, Bob married Lorraine Stevens in Hillman, Michigan. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2016.
Bob earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography from Central Michigan College of Education in 1952, a secondary teaching certificate in 1958, and a Masters of Arts in Geography from University of Michigan in 1965.
Bob taught geography and science for nine years at South Haven Junior High School. He then taught for 21 years at Monroe County Community College from 1967 until retiring in 1988. While there, he served as chairman of the Social Science, Science, and Math divisions.
Bob was a member of the Monroe YMCA, Toledo Power Squadron, and the North Cape Yacht Club.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Hope (Scott) Kelly of Horse Shoe, North Carolina and Jill Stephenson of Fruitland, Maryland; a sister, Judy Howes of Elwell, Michigan; and granddaughter, Gwendolyn (Josh) Hagerty of Greensboro, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Stephenson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Monroe County Community College or the Monroe YMCA.
