Robert Wargo, 74 years old, of Ida, MI, died Wednesday November 18, 2020, in his residence. He has been ill for 10 years and seriously ill for the last 2 years. Cremation has occurred.
Robert was the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Bota) Wargo. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1964. He also took trade classes to be an Iron worker at Henry Ford Community College. He served with the US Army from January 28, 1964, to January 27, 1970. He married Robin Shanteau in 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for Detroit Edison for over 30 Years and retired in 2001 as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a Life member of the Monroe Boat Club, serving in several offices including Commodore and Blue Gavel President. He loved boating, traveling, crossword puzzles, wrestling, and woodworking. He also loved spending time at his sons hunting camp up north.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Robin; son, Robert "Bob" (Lisa) Wargo; daughter, Sherri Wargo; grandson, Dylan Wargo; stepson, Allen (Jessica) Lake; stepdaughter, Ila (Phil) Dehne; and stepgrandson, Zack Lake; sister-in-law, Theresa Wargo; and his nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Wargo; and a niece, Debbie Wargo.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
