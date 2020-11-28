1/1
Robert Wargo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wargo, 74 years old, of Ida, MI, died Wednesday November 18, 2020, in his residence. He has been ill for 10 years and seriously ill for the last 2 years. Cremation has occurred.
Robert was the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Bota) Wargo. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1964. He also took trade classes to be an Iron worker at Henry Ford Community College. He served with the US Army from January 28, 1964, to January 27, 1970. He married Robin Shanteau in 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for Detroit Edison for over 30 Years and retired in 2001 as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a Life member of the Monroe Boat Club, serving in several offices including Commodore and Blue Gavel President. He loved boating, traveling, crossword puzzles, wrestling, and woodworking. He also loved spending time at his sons hunting camp up north.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Robin; son, Robert "Bob" (Lisa) Wargo; daughter, Sherri Wargo; grandson, Dylan Wargo; stepson, Allen (Jessica) Lake; stepdaughter, Ila (Phil) Dehne; and stepgrandson, Zack Lake; sister-in-law, Theresa Wargo; and his nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Wargo; and a niece, Debbie Wargo.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved