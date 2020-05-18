Robert Werner Weder was born on June 24, 1942 in Monroe. He was one of six children born from the union of the late Fred Weder and the late Marguerite (Steuwe) Weder.
Robert was a 1960 graduate of Monroe High School and went on to honorably serve in the United States Navy/Marine Corps for four years during Vietnam.
Robert was well respected as Team Leader employed at Ford Motor Company for thirty years, retiring in 1995.
Robert was super friendly to all who were blessed to know him. He truly cared and gave to those who reciprocated his kindness. He loved to socialize and as a proud veteran, he always had an interesting story to tell about his time stationed in Okinawa. He loved to travel, especially up north to camp or take up the serenity of his favorite fishing hole. Robert was known for playing his luck with the Lotto and visiting his favorite casinos and in his quiet time, he could be found keeping up with current events reading the newspaper.
Robert Werner Weder, age 77 of Monroe, passed away at 3:48 a.m. on May 14, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his brothers: Richard, Fred, Michael, David and Eric.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his stepchildren: Arthur G. Lovett of Indianapolis, Indiana and Marti (Jim) Burris of New Mexico; brothers: Carl and John; former spouse: Sue Lovett of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren: Mason, Piper, Ryan and Jennifer; several nieces and nephews; beloved friends: Donald J. Steinman, Lisa and George Rorke, Zelma Harris, Lucy Cortez and Dennis Clark.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private entombment has taken place at Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 S. Dixie Highway, Monroe 48161.
In memory of Robert, memorial donations are suggested to: Wounded Warriors at www.support.woundedwarriors.org.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.