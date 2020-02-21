|
|
Robert "Bob" William Zabawa, 74 yrs, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Wednesday February 19, 2020, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday February 23, 2020, from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state on Monday February 24, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Burial will be in Rath Cemetery, Monroe, MI.
Born September 10, 1945, in Monroe, MI. Bob was the son of Ray and Mary (Barkenquast) Zabawa Sr.
He was a 1963 Ida High School Graduate and later attended The Electronics Technical School, IL. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Lyman K. Swanson DD729 from March 1964-March 1970.
He married Sandra Cowan on August 21, 1965, in Christ Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI.
He worked for The Ford Motor Company from 1977-2007 as an electrician. Bob was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, UAW Local 723, Remington Society, Belgian Draft Horse Association, Post 6462, The American legion Post 0514 and former member of the Canvas Back Gun Club. He loved collecting guns and knives, traveling out west and was a true horseman.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra; sons, Kurt (Stephanie), Sean (Lori), Troy (Cindy); brothers, Ron (Lynne), Randy; sisters, Mary Jane (John) Leland, Marcia Doeble, Marla Calevero, Melinda Zabawa; grandchildren, Emily, Alyssa, Caitlin, Brandon, Ezra, Vaughn, Josie, Emily, Issac, Lauren; great-grandchild, Evan and his Amish family. he was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Shane Zabawa, brother, Ray Zabawa Jr., and grandchildren, Elijah and Angelia.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020