Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church,
Ida, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map

Robert William "Bob" Zabawa


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William "Bob" Zabawa Obituary
Robert "Bob" William Zabawa, 74 yrs, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Wednesday February 19, 2020, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday February 23, 2020, from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state on Monday February 24, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Burial will be in Rath Cemetery, Monroe, MI.

Born September 10, 1945, in Monroe, MI. Bob was the son of Ray and Mary (Barkenquast) Zabawa Sr.

He was a 1963 Ida High School Graduate and later attended The Electronics Technical School, IL. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Lyman K. Swanson DD729 from March 1964-March 1970.

He married Sandra Cowan on August 21, 1965, in Christ Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI.

He worked for The Ford Motor Company from 1977-2007 as an electrician. Bob was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, UAW Local 723, Remington Society, Belgian Draft Horse Association, Post 6462, The American legion Post 0514 and former member of the Canvas Back Gun Club. He loved collecting guns and knives, traveling out west and was a true horseman.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra; sons, Kurt (Stephanie), Sean (Lori), Troy (Cindy); brothers, Ron (Lynne), Randy; sisters, Mary Jane (John) Leland, Marcia Doeble, Marla Calevero, Melinda Zabawa; grandchildren, Emily, Alyssa, Caitlin, Brandon, Ezra, Vaughn, Josie, Emily, Issac, Lauren; great-grandchild, Evan and his Amish family. he was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Shane Zabawa, brother, Ray Zabawa Jr., and grandchildren, Elijah and Angelia.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -