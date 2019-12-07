|
|
Grateful. Robin Lynn Scott was so many things in her life. A treasured first daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte (Minney) Hartman. A revered older sister of three brothers: Robert (Lisa) Hartman, Raymond (Alaina) Hartman, and Randall (Heidi) Hartman; and two sisters: Charlotte (Kandi) (Joey) Massingill, and Penny (Robert) Slack. A young and devoted mother to Crystal Rose Pierce. A cousin, an aunt. Former-wife of Mark Yule, with whom she loved and raised Harley and Raven Yule in California and, for a few years, in Michigan. A homeschooler who was intensely proud of the adults she raised her three children to be. A conqueror of illness and disease. A fitness devotee and self-described positivity and happiness sharer. A grandmother and babysitter extraordinaire to Crystal and Brock Pierce's gorgeous daughter, Aurora. A fierce lover of Larry Scott, who she married in Las Vegas on October 13, 2018. A dear friend to a motorcycle-riding, fun-loving, group of bikers with whom she and Larry formed a sort of family in their hometown of Temecula, California. Above all, Robin was intensely grateful.
Robin lived 54 grateful years before she rode off from her life on earth, together with her husband Larry, after an accident on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Robin's local family members will celebrate their gratitude for Robin at a memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 511 South Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019