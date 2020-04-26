|
|
Robyn Merri Meyer, age 67, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday April 22, 2020.
Robyn was born December 24, 1952, in Jackson, MI, to Robert H. Leeke Sr. and Beatrice E. (Adams) Leeke. She was one of six children. Robyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Daniel D. Leeke.
Robyn is survived by John Meyer, her devoted and loving husband of eight years.
Robyn will be remembered by her three sons; Christopher M. (Susanne) King of Oregon, OH; Brian King and Gary King. She was a devoted grandmother of two granddaughters Siehra (Jess) Connally of Toledo, OH and Campbell King, of Oregon, OH as well as great granddaughter Kai Connally. She is also survived by her brothers; Robert H. Leeke, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Martin A. Leeke of Fort Collins, CO, Philip J. Leeke of Henderson, NV and William H. Leeke of Jackson, MI.
Robyn had a passion for genealogy and ancestry. Her passion led her to trace her lineage back to the American Revolution. She was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution and a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Monroe. Robyn loved crafting, cooking, planning for and celebrating holidays and spending time with her family.
Due to the current regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Robyn's wishes, cremation will occur and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Robyn's honor, please donate to the First United Methodist Church in Monroe, Michigan or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2020