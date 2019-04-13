Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map

Rodney L. Warner


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney L. Warner Obituary
Rodney L. Warner, age 83, of Temperance, passed away April 8, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Rodney was born August 13, 1935 in Ashtabula, OH to James and Esther (Sterling) Warner.
He served his country in the US Army 101st Airborne.
He was employed with GM Power Train for more than 38 years retiring in 1999.
Rodney enjoyed woodworking, photography, gardening, camping, bowling and playing tennis. He especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory and 5 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Warner, daughters, Lisa (Brian) Rogers, Pamela (Matt) Jaegle; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Rodney's memory.
To leave a special message for Rodney's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now