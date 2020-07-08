Roger Charles Bastien, age 88, of Newport, passed away the morning of Thursday, July 2, 2020, at ProMedical Regional Hospital of Monroe.
Born on July 29, 1931, in Monroe from the union of the late Howard and Alta (Cousino) Bastien. He was one of eight children. Roger went to Monroe High School. Roger then proudly severed in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1953. He received many awards like the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Medals.
Later on, he met the love of his life: Shirley Ann Snapp. They got married on July 10, 1954, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Newport. They raised a family of four children and as well as six nieces and nephews: Tom, Linda, Fred, Cathy, Frank, and Jim Mexico. Together they spent over 64 wonderful years together before Shirley's passing in 2019.
Roger had always worked at a Millwright as a Machinery Mechanic for over 30 years. He worked over at Monroe Steel Casting Company and then North Star Steel Company in Monroe. Roger was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Carleton Post 4093 and enjoyed participating in the many events they held.
In his free time, Roger liked to woodwork and build furniture. He even re-created a replica of his grandfathers old barn for everyone to enjoy. He also enjoyed going up north to his cabin in Gladwin, MI. Roger will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Richard Bastien of Newport, Angela Mason of San Antonio, TX, Jeanett Vallade of Monroe and Carla Sturgill of Newport. Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren., with one on the way. Dearest brother of Marvin (Thelma) Bastien, Gary (Carol) Bastien, JoAnn Lefever, and Rosann (Neil) Runyon.
Proceeded in death by his wife: Shirley Bastien, parents: Howard and Alta Bastien, grandson: Baby Charles Hetzel, and siblings Howard Bastien, Barbara Klatt, and Ronald Bastien.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM. There will be a funeral service and honor guard service from the Carleton Post 4093 starting at 7:00 PM. Officiating will be Fr. Henry Rebello. Services will conclude with cremation.
