Roger D. Lands
May 4, 1947-Sept. 6, 2020
Roger D. Lands, age 73, of Cookeville, TN, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family the afternoon of Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 4, 1947 in Kenvir, KY, to the late Buford and Vida (Moses) Lands. He was a 1965 graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, MI. Roger met the love of his life, Linda (Green) Lands, and the two were married on October 1, 1966, at the Franklin St. Church of God.
Roger was an ordained bishop in the Church of God, Cleveland, TN, and the pastor of Glad Tidings Worship Center in Ypsilanti, MI, for 28 years. He was the chaplain of Annapolis Hospital in Wayne, MI, for 10 years.
After retirement, he and Linda relocated to Cookeville, TN, where he was a member of the East Sparta Church of God, Sparta, TN. He loved serving others and was a true giver. He also loved spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Roger was an Air Force Veteran of Vietnam and served with the Red Horse Civil Engineering Squadron.
To continue his legacy, Roger leaves his loving wife Linda of 53 years; one son: Jason (Mandy) Lands; his brother Kelly Lands; and five grandchildren: Addison, Judah, Indie, Major, and Blu Lands.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Alana in 1981 and sister Glenda Hotchkiss of Temperance, MI.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home. Roger will lie in-state 12:00pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home, where a celebration of his life will begin at 1:00pm. Pastor Charles Dotson of East Sparta Church of God will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Roger wanted to ensure the educational security of his grandchildren. Please consider a contribution to Highland Rim Academy, 1621 N Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN, 38501 with ATTN: Lands Family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.crestlawnmemorial.com.