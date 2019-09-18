Home

John Molnar Funeral Home
23700 West Rd
Brownstown Charter Twp, MI 00004-8183
734-692-1515
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roger Edward Duchenne


1943 - 2019
Roger Edward Duchenne Obituary
Roger Edward Duchenne, age 76, was born on January 7, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Emmanuel and Helen (Dandron) Duchenne. Roger was the only brother to five sisters. Roger married Carolyn (Ott) in 1964, and together they raised four children. Roger honorably served in the Army from 1961-1964. After his discharge, he was employed by Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, Michigan, where he was an inspector in quality control for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.

For many years while his sons were young Roger was a cub scout leader. His hobbies included golfing, watching Nascar, bowling, and spending time with his grandchildren. After retirement he moved to Lady Lake, Florida (The Villages), until his return home in 2017 due to his failing health. Roger married Cheryl (Dentico) in 1999. Roger's heart was always in Florida, where he worked at Beyers Funeral Home until his health started to decline.

Roger went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his first wife, Carolyn Duchenne, his four children, Sean, James (Tammy), Holly Casto, and Kristin (Richard) Turner, four sisters, Marlene Blenman, Celeste Rogers, Denise Fodor, and Suzanne Dreyfus, six grandchildren, Ashton, McKenna, Michael, Brandon, Caitlyn and Nicholas, and one great-granddaughter, his best friend, Lou, and many close friends, especially his "Ford" family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Beverly Myers.

A visitation to honor Roger will be held from 12-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Molnar Funeral Home, Brownstown, Michigan. Cremation will follow.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
