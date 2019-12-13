Home

John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515

Roger Monske

Roger L. Monske, age 70, of South Rockwood, died December 7, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Gail Monske and loving father of Eric (Kimberly) Monske, Jason (Jennifer) Monske and Brian Monske. He was the dearest grandfather of Jessica, Jordan, Meah, Erik, Lauren and Alex. Dear brother of Kathy Alfred, Linda Gildner, Gerald Monske and Bud Monske. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel (Sanborn) Monske; Dave Fahnestock, and 3 sisters.

Roger retired from a long career at Ford Motor Company and enjoyed his retirement with Michigan road trips, woodworking, jewelry-making and most often landscape photography. He has passed his love of the outdoors on to his children and grandchildren.

A private family visitation was held prior to cremation. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in January.

Arrangements are by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
