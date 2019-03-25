|
Dave passed peacefully at the age of 84 at home in Temperance, Michigan, after a battle with cancer.
Dave was born in Rhode Island to Theresa L. and Damase J. Frechette. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and went on to serve in the US Air Force from 1953-1961.
In 1963, Dave moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked as maintenance foreman at the Chrysler Corporation for 10 years.
He then relocated to Temperance, Michigan to pursue an entrepreneurial career in the Hospitality Industry.
Over the next 27 years, Dave built his career as owner in the Hotel-Motel Industry around Michigan.
Dave started Toltoy Inc., when he and a buddy invented an incentive, the Amazing Space Pet, which was introduced on the David Letterman Show and even made the trip to space with an astronaut and in Discovery Ctrs. across America.
Dave's friends and family will remember him as an active, fun loving man, with a big heart and good sense of humor.
He loved to dance and enjoyed the theater, helping to start the Bedford Community Players in 1983 and then acting in lead roles. He was an avid hunter and enthusiast golfer.
Dave is remembered with love by his wife Dametra, daughter Nicole LeBoutillier ("JB"), son Ron Frechette, two step-sons Erich Hochleitner (Kelly) and Matt Hochleitner, and 8 grandchidren.
He is also survived by his brother Richard D. Frechette (Elaine) of West Palm Beach, Florida and 1 nephew.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Terri Sue Frechette and son Thomas Roland Frechette.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 pm at the Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan, 48182.
Funeral services on Thursday will begin at 10:00 am where he will lie in state at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI, 48182 with Services at 11:00 am.
Those wishing to leave memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan, St Paul's Lutheran Church Food Closet or Bedford Lions Club.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019