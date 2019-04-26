Roland E. Burnard, age 87 of Monroe, passed away, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Born April 5, 1932 in Toledo, Roland was the son of Frederick and Kathryn (Zock) Burnard. After graduation from high school, Roland faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War from August 1952 until August 1954. He married the love of his life, Mariette Willaert, on February 17, 1953, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe. Roland served a 5 year Electrical Apprenticeship with I.B.E.W. J.A.T.C. Local 193 in Springfield, Illinois. His career as an Electrician spanned over 34 years with the I.B.E.W. Local 8 in Toledo, before his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. for over 64 years. He was as member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and past member of the VFW.

Roland leaves to cherish his memory, Mariette, his wife of the past 66 years; his children: Alan Burnard of Monroe and Jean (Steve) Roberts of Canton; grandchildren: Phillip Burnard of Toledo, Sarah Burnard of Sterling Heights, Elena Roberts of Canton and Christian Roberts of Canton; great grandchildren: Reagan Burnard of Newport and Alexander Burnard of Delta, Ohio; as well as a sister Yvonne (Bill) Congealose of Monroe. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Frederick Burnard and a sister-in-law Madeline Burnard.

In accordance with Roland's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions in honor of Roland may be made to or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2019