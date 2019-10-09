|
Roland Francis Nadeau, age 90, of Monroe, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Roland was born on March 5, 1929, in Monroe to the late Mose and Mabel (Dushane) Nadeau. He was one of seven children in the family. He went to Monroe High School and graduated in 1947. Later on he met and married the love of his life, Eula on May 20, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. They spent over 55 years together before Eula's passing in 2005.
Roland was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He also worked for Consolidated Packaging in Monroe for many years after graduating high school. In 1979, he joined Ford Milan Plant as a line worker. In 1987, he retired from the plant.
Roland was a avid golfer and bowler. He was on the Consolidated Packaging Golf League as well as the Dundee Golf League for many years. He was enthusiastic Tigers Baseball fan. Roland also cheered on the University of Michigan football games. Go Blue! He enjoyed going to and seeing as many games as he could.
Roland loved being with his family and friends. There were many outdoor and block parties that the neighborhood celebrated together. Roland was loved by all who met him and he will be sorely missed. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved father of Christine (Michael) Shankleton. Loving grandfather of Ryan Gentil. Dearest brother of Jenny Bourbina. Preceded in death by his wife: Eula Nadeau, and siblings: Joseph Nadeau, Mose Nadeau, James Nadeau, Mabel Bourbina, and Mary Bourbina.
Donations in honor of Roland are appreciated towards the Ebeid Hospice Residence of Sylvania and ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday October 10, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 PM for visitation. A funeral mass will take place on Friday October 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Monroe. Roland will lie instate at 10 AM with the Mass starting at 11 AM. Entombment will take place immediately following services at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019