Roland Allen Laura Sr., of Carleton, MI, passed away peacefully at the IHM in Monroe on Monday, July 29, 2019. Roland was born in Flat Rock, Michigan on November 23, 1928, the 5th child of Emma (Hughson) and George Laura Sr.
He married Delores Jane Robinson in November of 1949, and together they had 6 children, Kathy Rae, Raelynn Ann, Roland Allen Jr., Debra Lynn, Michael Bruce, and Lorette Cecille.
He married Beverly Hayter Raines in November 1982, and joined in raising her daughters, Stacey, Dawn, and April.
Roland joined the US Army in November of 1945 and was honorably discharged November 1948 attaining the rank of Corporal – stationed in Japan. He enlisted in a 2nd Term – 1948 to 1951, stationed stateside at Ft. Eustis, VA receiving an honorable discharge attaining the rank of Sergeant. Roland received the Army of Occupation medal – Japan, the World War 11 Victory Medal, the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, and Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar. He was proud of his service, but like his brothers before him, he didn't speak often of his service until his later years.
After his military service, Roland began working as a brakeman on the railroad for a time. He then worked at and retired from Monsanto Chemical Company in Trenton, MI, where he was awarded a lifetime membership in the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union. After retirement he owned Laura's Tropical Fish in Wyandotte for a time then moved to Georgia on Lake Jackson. He loved living in Georgia but missed family and returned to Michigan.
Roland never met a stranger; he was always kind, welcoming, and helpful to everyone he met. He truly enjoyed his relationships, whether it was the family, his many cousins, friends, the people he worked with, the neighborhood kids, or his many nieces and nephews. Company was always welcome. He loved animals. He was also an avid gardener. He was a devoted husband and father. His joy came from spending time with family enjoying their fellowship, card games, annual rafting trips, fishing, and camping. In recent years bowling and bingo were his past times.
Roland is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents, Emma and George Laura Sr.; a son, Roland A Laura Jr.; a step- daughter Dawn Rooney, a grandson Michael Laura Jr. and siblings George Jr., Leroy, Charles, Julia, Lillian, Ma Donna. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Delores.
Last of the family of his generation, he is survived by his daughters, Kathy Dear, Raelynn Nidiffer (John), Debra Lynn Goltz (Brian), Lorette Lathan, and his son Michael Laura (Patti), his stepdaughters, Stacy Fix, and April Seidel (Troy). Roland adored each and every one of his 17 grandchildren, his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was a beloved uncle to generations of nieces and nephews.
Roland was deeply loved, and there will be a void in our hearts that can never be filled. We are thankful to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing us to have him for 90+ years before He called him to his eternal home, where someday we will be reunited.
Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, on Saturday August 3rd. The family will receive visitors from 10-11 am. The service will be at 11:00 am. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given in Roland's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was a member.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 1, 2019