Ronald A. Whipple, 73 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A retired fire chief, fire inspector, and state fire marshal for Bedford Volunteer Fire Department and Frenchtown Fire Department, he dedicated his life to serving his community for over 45 years. The son of Frederick and Kathryn (Fisher) Whipple he was born March 14, 1947, in Toledo, OH. He married Cathy Breitner on Valentine's day February 14, 1987.
A SGT. in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, he began his firefighter career in 1973.
Ron had also been an ambulance attendant/EMT working for the former Bedford Chapel Ambulance Co. for several years. For the last 14 years of his career, he served as the first fire inspector for Bedford Township, state fire marshal (one of 130 in the country) and interim fire chief in Bedford. "Whip" devoted his life to saving lives. He received his associates degree from Owens Community College along with many hours of training. During his retirement years, he delivered medications to the elderly that couldn't get around for Crary Drug Store.
Ron and his wife, Cathy raised and showed Great Danes for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; sons, Scott (Marci), Christopher (Jill); 4 grandchildren; brothers, David and Michael. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Jr.; granddaughter, MacKenzie and Grandson Zachary.
Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where a Last Alarm Service will be at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Masks must be worn. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Lambertville VFW 9656.
Donations are asked to be made to Tiffany Kidd's family www.gofundme.com/f/tiffany-arcekidd039s-families039-expenses.