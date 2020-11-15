1/1
Ronald Arlo Pfund
1939 - 2020
Ronald Arlo Pfund, age 81, of Monroe, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Born October 9, 1939, in Monroe, Ronald was the son of Raymond and Betty (Quick) Pfund Sr. A graduate of Monroe High School, he faithfully served our country in the United States Army from October 27, 1958, until February 4, 1962. Ronald then married the love of his life, Priscella Steinman, on July 25, 1964. Sadly she preceded him in death November 9, 2019. Ronald worked at Detroit Stoker for over 28 ½ years, retiring in 2005.
Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his children: Christopher Pfund and Sandra Monday; grandchildren: Samantha Pfund, Kraig Pfund and Jacob Monday; a ½ sister Brenda Armburst, as well as 2 sisters-in-law Elaine Pfund and Gloria VanBelle.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Raymond Pfund Jr.
In accordance with Ronald's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
My grandfather used to tell me when I was younger to quiet down that he was trying to watch a movie or television show. I hope you find peace.
Jacob Arlo Monday
Grandchild
