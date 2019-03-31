|
Ronald Jasper Burgard, 83 years, of Temperance, died Thursday March 28, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. There will be no services per Ronald's wishes. Cremation has occurred, private burial of cremains will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born May 1, 1935, in Erie, Twp., MI, Ronald was the son of Jasper and Grace (Mominee) Burgard, He was a 1953 Ida High School graduate. He married June Lintner on July 23, 1960, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. He was a lifetime farmer and was also a switchman for Ann Arbor Railroad for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI., who loved war movies, cards, games, TV, bird feeding, watching and hunting deer and was a history buff.
Survivors include his wife, June; a son, Ronald Burgard II; a daughter, Suzanne Mckee and grandchildren, Grace, Charles, Courtney Mckee and Ronald Burgard III. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Eugene Burgard and sisters, Joyce Farkas and Pattie Hanes.
Memorial contributions can be made to donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 31, 2019