Ronald Charles Wittschen, 76 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after battling numerous health issues for several months in St. Joseph Hospital Ann Arbor, MI. The son of Rudolph and Dolores (Watson) Wittschen he was born on June 22, 1943, in Charleston, SC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jacquelyn (Harris); five children, Ronald Matthew Wittschen, (JoAnn) Janet Wittschen, Julie (Jason) Abalos, Robin Wittschen, Hope Wittschen; six grandchildren; brother, Robert Wittschen and his three loyal & rowdy dogs.
A former Naval officer, Ron served the United States Navy aboard the John C. Calhoun submarine from 1963 - 1970 starting his love for nuclear power and engineering.
After graduating from Northeastern University in Boston Massachusetts, he worked in nuclear power for over 39 years as he raised a family. Ron retired from Stone and Webster Engineering firm in Boston after 25 years. He then retired from Detroit Edison in 2009.
Remembered most locally for his active role in the community, Ron received many honors and accolades for his contributions in the education of science. He went to various schools in the area to share science with others. His contributions include pioneering the first LEGO Robotics program at Jackman Road Elementary School in 2001.
Ronald was an 18 year member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance, MI. He was involved in the evangelization committee, served on the faith formation commission, was a catechist and wrote articles for the church bulletin. Ron is remembered by those who knew him for his witty humor, loving nature and embracing his Catholic faith.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI where a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial of Ronald's remains will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 13, 2019