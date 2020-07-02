Ronald "Ron" Domas, age 63, of Willis, died June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 23, 1956, in Wayne, Michigan, one of ten children born to John and Dorothy (Werstein) Domas.
Ron was a 1974 graduate of Lincoln Schools where he was known as the class "Hot Rod." He was athletic throughout his life and always enjoyed sports. In high school, he played basketball, ran track and was captain of the football team. As an adult he trained for marathons and stayed active with his kid's sports, supporting their team. He remains the Milan football team equipment manager and is known as "Coach Domas."
Ron earned an Associate's Degree and then learned Tool & Die skills through trade school. In 1976 he began working for Ford Motor Company and remained with them his entire career, mostly at the Rawsonville plant. He loved to tinker with Mustangs, hence, his home is considered Mustang Alley.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Lisa Duff, in 2000 and in 2003 he married Maria Soque in Ohio.
A devout Christian, he was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Besides his wife Maria, he is survived by four children: P. Joy (Joey) Spencer of Willis, Sean, Kyle and Meagan at home, two grandsons; Mason and Michael, eight siblings: John (Mary) Domas, Allen (Veronica) Domas, Kevin Domas, Donna Gibson, Dottie (Gene) Nonman, Mary (Gale) Smith, Lucy Frye and Debbie (Mike) Truhn, a father-in-law John Duff and furry companion Zora.
Besides Lisa he was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Ford.
Visitation with social distancing and face mask requirements will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Sunday, July 5th from 2-7 p.m. and on Monday July 6th from 2-6 p.m. A rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milan on Monday, July 6th 7:00 p.m where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 .am. He will lie in state at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Whittaker for burial will follow. Those desiring may make contributions to the family. www.ochalekstark.com.
Ron was a loving and devoted husband and father, a great person who will be missed by all who knew him.