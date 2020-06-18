Ronald E. Carr
1938 - 2020
Ronald E. Carr, age 82, of LaSalle, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home.
Born March 10, 1938, in Monroe, Ronald was the son of William and Maude (Fitzpatrick) Carr. A 1957 graduate of Monroe High School. He married the love of his life and best friend, Judith A. Schaub, on December 14, 1957 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport. Ronald worked for the DeVilbiss Corporation in Toledo for over 26 years, 16 of which he was the DeVilbiss Chairman for the UAW Local 12. In his younger years, Ronald enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. An avid reader and gardener, Ronald was famous for his homegrown tomatoes. He especially enjoyed the years spent in the antique and collectible business and going to garage sales with his wife Judy, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Ronald leaves to cherish his memory, Judy, his wife of the past 62 years; children: Ronald (Charlene) Carr of Monroe, Donald (Myria) Carr of Rosebush, Michigan, Cheryl (Richard) Himburg of Petersburg and Kenneth (Jeannette) Carr of Toledo; nine granddaughters: Angela, Andrea, Tiffany, Danielle, Amber, Nicole, Shealyn, Shelby and Brittany; as well as 20 great grandchildren and two close nephews: Donald Fox and Richard Anson.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings: Clifford, Homer, James, Donald and Van Carr, Garnet Fox, Virginia Anson and Juanita Kahn.
In accordance with Ronald's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ronald may be made to the charity of donor's choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
