|
|
Ronald J. Lizyness, age 80 of Newport, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 12, 1939 in Monroe, MI, to Frank E. (Ramona M. Cousino) Lizyness. Ronald was a St. Mary Catholic Central Graduate. He served in the Navy Reserves from August, 1962, to July, 1964. Ronald worked for Ford Motor Company at the Rawsonville Plant for 32-plus years as an assembly line leader and he also worked part time for Messer Limousine Service in Wyandotte, for R.C. Aleks and Son Funeral Home in Lincoln Park and also for Bacarella Funeral Home in Monroe.
Ronald was a member of Monroe Council #1266, Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th Degree, River Raisin Color Corps #0488, and St. Mary Our Lady of The Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Usher.
Ronald is survived by his daughter Antionette (Paul) Byrom of Newport; grandson Kyle Byrom; brother Donald (Clara) Lizyness of Rockwood; sister-in-laws Esther Lizyness and Gerry Lizyness; cousin Ethel Lizyness and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ramona Lizyness and brothers James Gearhart, Gerald Lizyness, Orville Lizyness and Ellwood Lizyness.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 5-9 pm and Wednesday, July 17 from 2-9 pm at The Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. There will be a scripture service Wednesday evening at 6 pm followed by an honor guard service. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 18. He will lie in state at St. Mary Our Lady of The Annunciation Catholic Church, Rockwood, from 10 until the Mass at 10:30am. Interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery, Newport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence or share a memory please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 15, 2019