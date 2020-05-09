Ronald J. "Rocky" Thomas, age 65, of Monroe, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, in his home after battling lung cancer for five months.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on February 26, 1955, Ron was one of five children born from the union of Nolan and Nealie (Brooks) Thomas.
On January 31, 1979, he married Glenda Sue Perkins in Monroe, Michigan, and most recently celebrated 41 years of marriage together.
Ron worked as a Journeyman Carpenter for Local 687 and was especially proud to get to work on the MGM Casino, Motor City Casino and Comerica Park. Before retiring, he also worked maintenance for Charlotte Arms Apartment Complex. He liked doing home renovations and would buy houses to restore.
You could always find him riding his Harley Davidson Road King year round. He loved to travel with family to his favorite destinations -- Gatlinburg, TN, and Myrtle Beach, SC.
Ron had a great sense of humor and could be a bit of a practical joker, but
most important to Ron was his family. He adored his wife and received much joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren and especially the great-grandsons.
Ron is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue; a son, Jeffery Perkins of California; two daughters, Amy (Brian) Krueger of Monroe and Angie (Terry Wilson) Stiffler of Dundee; six grandchildren: Lyndsay Sortor, Kaylee Stiffler, Megan Miller, Liam Miller, Justin Perkins, and Kaitlin Perkins; two great-grandsons, Lennon and Mason Cordrey; sister, Julie Gee of Monroe; and brother, David Thomas of Virginia.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Thomas; his mother Nealie Goins, and two sisters, Kathy Rico and Mary Thomas.
The Thomas family is extremely grateful for the exceptional care provided to Ron by ProMedica Hospice during his illness.
Due to social gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral and cremation arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on February 26, 1955, Ron was one of five children born from the union of Nolan and Nealie (Brooks) Thomas.
On January 31, 1979, he married Glenda Sue Perkins in Monroe, Michigan, and most recently celebrated 41 years of marriage together.
Ron worked as a Journeyman Carpenter for Local 687 and was especially proud to get to work on the MGM Casino, Motor City Casino and Comerica Park. Before retiring, he also worked maintenance for Charlotte Arms Apartment Complex. He liked doing home renovations and would buy houses to restore.
You could always find him riding his Harley Davidson Road King year round. He loved to travel with family to his favorite destinations -- Gatlinburg, TN, and Myrtle Beach, SC.
Ron had a great sense of humor and could be a bit of a practical joker, but
most important to Ron was his family. He adored his wife and received much joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren and especially the great-grandsons.
Ron is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue; a son, Jeffery Perkins of California; two daughters, Amy (Brian) Krueger of Monroe and Angie (Terry Wilson) Stiffler of Dundee; six grandchildren: Lyndsay Sortor, Kaylee Stiffler, Megan Miller, Liam Miller, Justin Perkins, and Kaitlin Perkins; two great-grandsons, Lennon and Mason Cordrey; sister, Julie Gee of Monroe; and brother, David Thomas of Virginia.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Thomas; his mother Nealie Goins, and two sisters, Kathy Rico and Mary Thomas.
The Thomas family is extremely grateful for the exceptional care provided to Ron by ProMedica Hospice during his illness.
Due to social gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral and cremation arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.