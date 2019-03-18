|
Ronald Joe "Ron" Brooks, age 80, of Owosso went to sleep and awoke "Safe in the Arms of Jesus" on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his winter home in Brooksville, Florida.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. John Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Ron was born in Monroe, Michigan, on September 12, 1938, to Archie and Mima (Bailey) Brooks. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1956. He graduated from Owosso College and earned his Teaching Certification from Michigan State University.
He met his wife Beverly Jo (Bogard) Brooks at Owosso College. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past August.
Ron began his teaching career for the Durand Public School System (at Bancroft Elementary); then, transferred to Middle and High School. He spent 2 years at Houghton College, Houghton, New York, as Financial Aid and Placement Director. He missed the classroom so went back to teaching 7th grade English, Geography and Drivers Education for Owosso Public Schools, Owosso, Michigan, for the next 30 years. He retired in 2000 but continued teaching Drivers Education for Owosso and Corunna Public Schools until 2014. While teaching at Owosso, he was very active in the O.E.A (Owosso Education Association). He served as Chairman of the Negotiating Team and as President of the O.E.A.
Ron was the starting second baseman for the 1965 State Champion Fast-Pitch Softball Team playing for Owosso Savings Bank. He was a past member of the Owosso Lion's Club and served on the Local Board of Administration of the Owosso Wesleyan Church. He also sang in The Royalaires Trio along with his wife Beverly, Mellie Hendricks and Anna Bontrager for over 20 Years.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Beverly, son James Brooks (Sheila) of El Cajon, California; and daughter Lisa Brooks of Owosso, Michigan; grandchildren Brandon Brooks and Tyler Reid of Owosso, Michigan; and Ryan and Macey Brooks of El Cajon, California; sister Anne Hayes; brothers, Kenneth, Hugh (Louise) and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron is also preceded in death by brothers Jay and Benton; sister, Rosemary; brother-in-law, Leo Hayes; and sisters-in-law, Margaret and Helen Brooks.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 18, 2019