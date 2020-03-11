Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575

Ronald Michael "Mick" Burns


1934 - 2020
Ronald Michael "Mick" Burns Obituary
Ronald "Mick" Michael Burns, 85 yrs, of Petersburg, died Sunday March 8, 2020, in his residence under the care of Elara Hospice. Cremation has occurred and a private burial of cremains will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, at a later date.

Born November 30, 1934, in Ann Arbor, MI. Mick was the son of Thomas and Edna (Bradshaw) Burns. He was a 1953 Summerfield High School Graduate. He married Shirley Hinkleman in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI, in 1954. Shirley died April 3, 2019. Mick was a truck driver hauling milk, then worked for Hess Cartage, Piedmont Concrete, and was owner/operator for R.M. Burns Trucking. He was a member of The Sons of the American Legion, Dundee Chapter, Woodchuck Club, Honor Guard for Dundee and Petersburg VFWs and Teamsters Local 247. He loved snowmobiling, hunting, spending time in Atlanta, MI, casino trips, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include; children, Brad Burns, Jody Burns, Teresa (Jeff) Fletcher; grandchildren, Jim (Emily) Hamilton, Travis Fletcher, Troy and Kyle Burns, Jimmy Gustafson; great-grandchildren, Derek and Blake Hamilton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers, Richard (Janet) Burns and Robert Burns.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dundee VFW Post 6462 or Petersburg VFW Post 6509.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 11, 2020
