Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Monroe, MI
View Map

Ronald Myron Huntley


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Myron Huntley Obituary
Ronald Myron Huntley, age 85, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday May 7, 2019.
He was a California native born June 10, 1933. Ronald married the late Susan Feldman at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Feb. 24, 1960. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Ronald worked as a millwright for Marathon Oil. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member at St. John Catholic Church. Ronald enjoyed hunting at Houghton Lake and boating. In his earlier years, Ronald was a first aid instructor.
To cherish his memory, Ronald leaves behind a son: David Huntley.
In addition to his wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a chapel service Monday May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe. Rev. Larry Detruf will be officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now