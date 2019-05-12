|
|
Ronald Myron Huntley, age 85, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday May 7, 2019.
He was a California native born June 10, 1933. Ronald married the late Susan Feldman at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Feb. 24, 1960. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Ronald worked as a millwright for Marathon Oil. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member at St. John Catholic Church. Ronald enjoyed hunting at Houghton Lake and boating. In his earlier years, Ronald was a first aid instructor.
To cherish his memory, Ronald leaves behind a son: David Huntley.
In addition to his wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a chapel service Monday May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe. Rev. Larry Detruf will be officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019