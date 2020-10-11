1/1
Ronnie Ray Gibson Jr.
1979 - 2020
Ronnie Ray Gibson, Jr. was born on December 19, 1979 in Monroe, Michigan. He was the oldest of two sons born from the union of Ronnie Ray Gibson Sr. and Betty Jane (Gibbons) Gibson. Ronnie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Monroe High School.
After high school, Ronnie, worked as a laborer off and on in the construction industry. He primarily spent time in the asphalt business.
Ronnie had many varied interests. Music was one of those staples in his life listening wherever and whenever he could. Ronnie was also a car enthusiast. He was extremely knowledgeable about many cars and often enjoyed attending car shows. He certainly was a chip off the old block since his father had a built, hot-rod truck that they both cherished.
Ronnie loved his family first and foremost, but he never missed an opportunity to hang out with his friends, and when they were together a good time was certainly going to be had.
Ronnie Ray Gibson, Jr., age 40, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. After his passing, the Gibson family chose to give life to others as Ronnie became a tissue and organ donor through Community Tissue Services. His passing was preceded by all of his grandparents.
To cherish his memory, Ronnie leaves his beloved parents: Ronnie and Betty Jane Gibson of Monroe; a son: Ronnie R. Gibson, III of Monroe; a daughter: Rose Marie Gibson of Monroe; one brother: Jonathon Gibson of Monroe; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may gather from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow with Pastor B.J. McDaniel of One Way Christian Fellowship officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

Published in Monroe News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
