|
|
Rosalie (Rosie) Ann Pawlicki, 81 years, of Temperance MI, passed away peacefully in the early hours of November 27, 2019, at Hickory Ridge under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Rosalie was born May 1, 1938, to Chester and Alice (Losek) Grzechowiak in Toledo, OH.
Rosalie worked at the Kmart Corporation as a head bookkeeper, opening all the Toledo area stores, however working primarily out of the Monroe, MI location. After retirement Rosalie got bored sitting at home and went back to work at Bedford Child Development Center for a couple years before finally retiring for good. Rosalie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
Rosalie enjoyed crocheting hats and blankets, donating most of them, playing cards, backing, watching movies and listening to Andre Bocelli.
Rosalie is survived by her children, Daniel (Renee) Pawlicki Jr., Dawn (Rick) Baldwin and Joseph Pawlick; grandchildren, Todd Orr, Kandice Orr, Justin Pawlicki, Alyssa Brooks, Donnie Loveland, Hunter Pawlicki and Seth Baldwin; one great-grandchild, Carter Matthews and brother, Chester "Jimmy" (Carol) Grzechowiak.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where the funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2019